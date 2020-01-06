Sikhs in Hyderabad and Secunderabad stage rallies against attack on Pakistan Gurudwara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Sikh community hit the streets at various places in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as in other parts of the State on Sunday protesting against the attack on the historic Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan by a mob which rained stones on devotees.

The members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Sikhs living in Telangana condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and urged Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety and welfare of the Sikh community. They also said that members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib.

ALSO READ| MoS Home G Kishan Reddy asks why Opposition isn’t calling out atrocities in Pakistan

The agitating Sikhs shouted slogans against the Pakistan government and condemned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking action against the culprits involved in the attack. Effigies of Imran Chisti Baba, who made derogatory remarks and incited the mob were burnt at Gowliguda.

Hundreds gathered at Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Sikh Chawniat, Attapur, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other places in the State. During the protest near Keys High Schools in Secunderabad, S Gurucharan Singh Bagga, president, Gurudwara Sahib Guru Singh Sabha said what has happened is condemnable.

"It has not happened for the first time. They abduct our children and convert them. Pakistan should put an end to such incidents" Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet’s president, S Bhagender Singh said during the rally taken out from Ameerpet.

S Harbans Singh, chairman, Sikh Gurudwara Barambala, Attapur deplored the mob attack on the gurudwara and said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated. "“The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident," he said.