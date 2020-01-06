Techie held in Cyberabad for sexually harassing pregnant woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a disturbing incident in the IT corridor of Cyberabad, a techie was booked for sexually harassing a software professional who is pregnant.

The accused techie, Chandrakanth, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and misbehaved with her on the main road, when she stepped out for her dinner break. When victim raised an alarm, Chandrakanth tried to attack her in an attempt to escape. However, passers-by came to her rescue and nabbed him. She herself alerted police through Dial 100. He was arrested on Saturday. Chandrakanth had recently returned to the city from the US.

The 26-year-old victim works in a software firm at Madhapur. On Friday, she was on night duty and at around 11 pm, she came out for dinner with her colleagues, when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, misbehaved with her and walked away. When the victim called the police, a patrol team of Madhapur rushed to the spot in eight minutes and nabbed the accused. Chandrakanth has been sent to remand.