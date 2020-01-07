Asaduddin Owaisi blames ruling party for JNU violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, condemned the violence in the campus and said the “cruel attack” was meant to “punish” the students as they “dared to stand up”. Owaisi said, “I condemn this violent behaviour perpetrated by those cowards who definitely have the support of the ruling party. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be.

They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks.” He added, “They attacked the president of the University. The worst is there is a video which shows police allowed them safe passage and when people came and protested, the same slogan of hatred were raised. It is a central university and this is for the government to decide what kind of message they want to send in the world.”

He had also tweeted on the same: “In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons.”

Owaisi on Monday held a meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and primary committee members at Darussalam. He called upon chief minister to not allow updation of census in the name of NPR. He said the party is ready for a fight against the data collection in NPR. He also urged citizens planning to attend the proposed rally on January 10 in Hyderabad organised by the Owaisi-led United Muslim Action Committee, to be peaceful.