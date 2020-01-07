Home Cities Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi blames ruling party for JNU violence

He had also tweeted on the same: “In solidarity with the brave students of JNU.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, condemned the violence in the campus and said the “cruel attack” was meant to “punish” the students as they “dared to stand up”. Owaisi said, “I condemn this violent behaviour perpetrated by those cowards who definitely have the support of the ruling party. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be.

They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks.” He added, “They attacked the president of the University. The worst is there is a video which shows police allowed them safe passage and when people came and protested, the same slogan of hatred were raised. It is a central university and this is for the government to decide what kind of message they want to send in the world.”

He had also tweeted on the same: “In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons.”

Owaisi on Monday held a meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and primary committee members at Darussalam. He called upon chief minister to not allow updation of census in the name of NPR. He said the party is ready for a fight against the data collection in NPR. He also urged citizens planning to attend the proposed rally on January 10 in Hyderabad organised by the Owaisi-led United Muslim Action Committee, to be peaceful. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp