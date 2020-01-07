Home Cities Hyderabad

Beauty deconstructed by artist Avani Rao Gandra

‘F L O W -- Energy, essence, Ecstasy of Nature’ the ongoing art exhibition at ICON Art Gallery by Avani Rao Gandra focusses on the beauty of Nature and how it’s being affected by man

Published: 07th January 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An angry ruddy loud. A snaking river. Waterfalls. Frames bursting with raw green advancing towards its prime. Nature at its best. Captured through an artist’s eyes. Through the brush strokes and the million of drops that have gone in the portraiture of the lush landscapes one gets to understand what dialogue artist Avani Rao Gandra is indulging into. Her exhibition titled ‘F L O W – Energy, essence, Ecstasy of Nature’ the ongoing art exhibition at ICON Art Gallery takes a minute look at beauty and its slow destruction through her opuses on display over there.

She mentions in the curatorial write-up, “The very essence of nature as a life source also holds in its capacity to destroy. Man meddling with nature leading to massive destruction, pollution and disregard for the environment, these aspects find their way into the flow of the forms. The puddles of black, streaks and sparks are furious expressions that seem to be on the verge of striking back.”

The instantaneous flow of her works is in abstracts. That’s how one sees the 32 paintings and art installations capture the mood of Nature exasperated with man-made destruction that’s eating away both its core and edges. Avani’s creation of a snaking river made with sand lazily perched on the sparkling floor exemplifies that. Titled ‘Death of a River’ it’s pricked with several matchsticks which make its back look really thorny. But the artist has done something interesting. She asks the visitors to light a match stick and make a wish. Here comes in play the five elements of Nature.

The Pancha Bhoota: water, earth, sky, air, and fire especially the last one to engulf darkness. But the same can be both warm and fiercely destructive when not handled with care. Regret of Prometheus? Perhaps! The kindle, however, continues appearing on Avani’s works in sunsets and sunrises almost the way Kandinsky stroked his canvases with. Adds Avani, “After the day is done, I look at the setting sun and the purplish-orange streaks it leaves behind be it a blue summer sky or a slate-grey winter expanse. Everything around a cityscape changes, but the sky doesn’t. it is always there with its changing shades. And that’s what I have tried to show in some of my paintings.”

It’s not just the russet sunsets and scarlet sunrises that appear almost cracking on her canvases, the greens have that darker undertone, that extra bleak stroke. The rivers and waterfalls descending in such a way that even a gentle touch can create havoc, almost cataclysmic. The balance is of being delicate but almost on a dangerous note. Avani sums up, “The beauty is there all around, but has reached such a terrifying state that it can longer hold itself. And when it comes gushing it will be disastrous. A beautiful disaster.”
The exhibition is on till 
January 30.
 saima@newindianexpress  @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp