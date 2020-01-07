Beauty deconstructed by artist Avani Rao Gandra

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An angry ruddy loud. A snaking river. Waterfalls. Frames bursting with raw green advancing towards its prime. Nature at its best. Captured through an artist’s eyes. Through the brush strokes and the million of drops that have gone in the portraiture of the lush landscapes one gets to understand what dialogue artist Avani Rao Gandra is indulging into. Her exhibition titled ‘F L O W – Energy, essence, Ecstasy of Nature’ the ongoing art exhibition at ICON Art Gallery takes a minute look at beauty and its slow destruction through her opuses on display over there.

She mentions in the curatorial write-up, “The very essence of nature as a life source also holds in its capacity to destroy. Man meddling with nature leading to massive destruction, pollution and disregard for the environment, these aspects find their way into the flow of the forms. The puddles of black, streaks and sparks are furious expressions that seem to be on the verge of striking back.”

The instantaneous flow of her works is in abstracts. That’s how one sees the 32 paintings and art installations capture the mood of Nature exasperated with man-made destruction that’s eating away both its core and edges. Avani’s creation of a snaking river made with sand lazily perched on the sparkling floor exemplifies that. Titled ‘Death of a River’ it’s pricked with several matchsticks which make its back look really thorny. But the artist has done something interesting. She asks the visitors to light a match stick and make a wish. Here comes in play the five elements of Nature.

The Pancha Bhoota: water, earth, sky, air, and fire especially the last one to engulf darkness. But the same can be both warm and fiercely destructive when not handled with care. Regret of Prometheus? Perhaps! The kindle, however, continues appearing on Avani’s works in sunsets and sunrises almost the way Kandinsky stroked his canvases with. Adds Avani, “After the day is done, I look at the setting sun and the purplish-orange streaks it leaves behind be it a blue summer sky or a slate-grey winter expanse. Everything around a cityscape changes, but the sky doesn’t. it is always there with its changing shades. And that’s what I have tried to show in some of my paintings.”

It’s not just the russet sunsets and scarlet sunrises that appear almost cracking on her canvases, the greens have that darker undertone, that extra bleak stroke. The rivers and waterfalls descending in such a way that even a gentle touch can create havoc, almost cataclysmic. The balance is of being delicate but almost on a dangerous note. Avani sums up, “The beauty is there all around, but has reached such a terrifying state that it can longer hold itself. And when it comes gushing it will be disastrous. A beautiful disaster.”

The exhibition is on till

January 30.

