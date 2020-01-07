Boy sustains burns in audio speaker blast in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy sustained burns in an audio speaker explosion at Balapur. The incident occurred on Friday when Mohd Shaik Azeez, had gone to his grandmother’s house in Habeeb Colony. While playing outside his house, he was invited by his neighbour, a teenager, to visit his house. “There, the victim tried to connect the speaker to an electric switch board when it exploded,” the police said.

Despite Azeez sustaining severe burns, his neighbour sent him back home without informing his grandmother. However, his other neighbours, who noticed the injuries, rushed him to Niloufer Hospital and later to Osmania Hospital for further treatment. He is recovering.