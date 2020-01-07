Death penalty sought for Hajipur rape and murder accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Monday urged the trial court at Nalgonda to sentence Marri Srinivas Reddy, accused in three rape and murder cases in Hajipur, Yadadri Bhongir district, to death. The prosecution, presenting arguments on behalf of the police, appealed to the court that the three cases should be viewed as “rarest of rare” and that the accused is eligible for nothing less than capital punishment.

The First Additional District Magistrate Court posted the hearing to Tuesday. During the trial, the prosecution submitted that the girls were raped and murdered in a heinous manner and their bodies were buried. As per the guidelines of the Apex Court, it should be considered as a rarest of rare case.

The prosecution further submitted that the accused has a criminal past and history of targeting lonely women to fulfil his sexual desires. He was earlier accused of raping and killing a woman at Kurnool, they said.