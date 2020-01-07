Despite having patta, 30 families evicted from land in Hyderabad suburbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 30 families, who have been forced out of their land despite having pattas, have been up in arms against the officials of the Revenue Department in Gandhamguda of Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation, located in the suburbs of the city. In 2007, nearly 400 families were handed over pattas with a condition that they should construct a house within six months in the assigned plot, failing which the government can cancel the allotment. However, some of them failed to do so owing to financial constraints. With the condition not being met, the Revenue officials have forced over 30 families out of their land, while demolishing some structures that were still under construction.

However, the oustees alleged that the authorities were also to blame for the delay in the construction of houses. “Initially, we were assigned plots on a dry stream bed in survey no. 86. When we raised objections, the authorities assigned us plots in survey no. 62 after four years, in 2011. But this time, the plots were assigned on a hillock filled with rocks. When I contacted a bulldozer operator, he asked me to pay `5 lakh to level the ground and remove the shrubs. I could not mobilise the money for which I am paying a higher price now,” said D Laxmaiah, a 39-year-old daily-wage labourer.

“After almost a decade when some have managed to construct the houses, the authorities are demolishing them,” he added.M Srinivas, who runs a fair price shop in the locality, said a few months ago, Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud had distributed pattas to some beneficiaries. He asked if they hold any value since the authorities were driving people out of their land.

Some of the oustees are clueless as to why the under-construction houses are being demolished by the authorities. They alleged that they were not given prior notice about the move.“We are not illegal occupants. The delay in construction has only been due to our financial problems. The authorities have pushed us over the edge,” said a woman oustee.

When contacted, Gandipet Tahsildar A Rajashekar said, “We are only following the rules. The beneficiaries have not constructed houses within the stipulated time, and we are unwilling to give them more time to do so. However, I have written to the District Collector seeking his directions on the issue”.

When asked about the houses being demolished without prior notices, he said, “We are only preventing them from violating the existing rules”.