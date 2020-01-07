Fashion expo to bring in over 250 designers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Model Siddhi Idnani walked the ramp to display the collections that will be unveiled in the city as part of Sutraa Fashion Exibitition to be held in HICC- Novotel at Hi-Tec City from January 17-19. The three-day fashion expo curated by Umesh Madhyan and Monica Madhyan will bring together 250+ designers along with their exclusive fare featuring designer sarees, lehengas (ethnic apparel to international western wear) smart casuals to trendy chic, from prêt lines to couture, from accessories to garments, and from home décor to lifestyle products.

“The expo will set the tone for the trends this season wit the trendies colours and newest silhouettes. The designer fare is coming all the way from textile cities such as Lucknow, Nagpur, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Guwahati, Patna etc and succeeding with over 300 shows all over India,” say Umesh and Monica.