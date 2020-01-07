Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s Anti-Encroachment Cell to be functional from first week of February

Kampati also said the EVDM has decided to slap e-notices on the offenders based on the grievances posted by citizens on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

An earth mover gets rid of encroachments. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An Anti-Encroachment Cell would soon be set up by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to tackle the menace of illegal encroachments on government lands, water bodies, parks and open spaces.Addressing a press conference here on Monday, EVDM director Vishwajit Kampati said the Anti Encroachment Cell would start functioning from the first week of February for which a dedicated call centre with toll-free numbers would be established where people can lodge their complaints. The authorities concerned would inspect the encroachments based on the complaints filed by the citizens and further action would be initiated if they are found genuine, he said.            

Kampati also said the EVDM has decided to slap e-notices on the offenders based on the grievances posted by citizens on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. For the purpose, four separate terminals would be created by the Central Emergency Cell and penalty would be levied for offences such as littering on roads and open spaces, littering drains, garbage dumping on roads, open urination, wall writings, wall posters, unauthorised erection of banners and cut-outs, unauthorised transportation and dumping of construction and demolition waste among others.

He said the EVDM has launched an e-notice system in which all the notices issued through the wing’s online web portal would be extended to all the six GHMC zones in a few months. It would also be put in the public domain soon as a large number of dedicated terminals needs to be set up for the purpose, said Kampati.He mentioned that the e-notice system, which was launched three months ago by the EVDM, has issued as many as 34,328 notices for different violations with a total fine amount of `5 crore. 

