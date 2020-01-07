Home Cities Hyderabad

Crowdfunding foundation rescues children and is giving them wings to dream and fly

The foundation which relies on crowdfunding has rescued more than 500 kids in India so far.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:55 AM

Youngsters put up a cultural show as part of Pankh 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Every year Twinkle Foundation, which undertakes rescue of kids from being trafficked for the purposes of slavery, labour or exploitation and provide them rehabilitation, comes alive with the goodwill of ‘Pankh,’ their annual day. This year, the foundation organised the social fiesta at Phoenix Arena  at Hitech City and had invited underpriviliged kids aged 7-14 years old besides elderly people on Sunday. CEO Barkha Gurunath Patnaik, National Secretary, CEO of said that Pankh, an annual affair, brings together kids and the elderly people from Manchikalalu Organisation, Touch a Life Foundation and Hyderabad Children’s Aid Society.

The foundation which relies on crowdfunding has rescued more than 500 kids in India so far. It was started three  years ago by Yash Gourkhede and Dr. Manisha Bangar, a socio political activist,  Amitabh Pawde, also a social activist and Y.Mutthai, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate besides Rahul Reddy, the CEO of Octopus Group were the guests of the day.

The students put together a cultural night and also received the Voice of Youth awards for their contribution towards the society. The event concluded with the embarkment of new journey by the foundation which is the project “Milan-Reuniting Families” in which families will be reunited who were unfortunately separated due to child trafficking.- Shikha Duggal

