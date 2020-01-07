Hyderabad’s Midhani supplies high strength steel for Gaganyaan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based metal and metal alloys manufacturing facility, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani) on Monday dispatched its first consignment of Ultra High Strength Steel and Cobalt alloy for the country’s first indigenous manned mission to space, Gaganyaan.The supply of the first batch was flagged off by Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director (HSFC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director (Production and Marketing) at Midhani.

Speaking to Express, Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the total consignment was worth `250 crore. “Today the first batch is being dispatched and in the course of the next few months, more material will be dispatched,” he said.

Stating that the material will be used for the launch vehicle rocket motor casing and other different defence applications, he said: “This is not the first time Midhani is supplying its material to ISRO. Earlier these materials were supplied for the Chandrayan-II. However, for the mission Gaganyaan, the group has developed special material with more number of checks on them.”

Midhani to manufacture 3D metal powder for ISRO

Midhani, which claims to be the only manufacturer of Titanium Alloys and a major supplier of Super Alloys in the country, has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for ISRO space programmes from its first mission. “In future, the group will also supply Titanium Alloy materials for Gaganyaan’s GSLV-Mark-III rocket liquid engine thrusters, nozzle, gas bottles, cryogenic upper stage components,” the officials said.

Midhani and ISRO, who have been working together for over four decades, have developed critical input materials used in cryogenic engine, rocket motor casing and propellant tanks. It further added that to meet the ISRO project’s demand, Midhani is in the process of establishing manufacturing facilities for carbon-fibre and 3D metal powder. An aluminium alloy plant, a joint venture with NALCO, is being set up under ‘Make in India’ initiative in Nellore district of AP.