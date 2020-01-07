IIT Hyderabad to host pan India IIT Meet in December 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its Alumni Day on Sunday and this year, the institute also announced the first set of Alumni Awards. While Sai Chandra Teja R. (M. Tech.- E. E., Batch - 2012) bagged ‘Excellence in Alumni Relations’, Pranay Ramesh Patil (B. Tech. - E. E., Batch - 2013) got ‘Excellent Services to the National Programs’. Ankit Mishra (B. Tech. - E. E., Batch - 2014) won ‘Excellence in entrepreneurship’ while Dr. Dan Sathiaraj (PhD - MSME., Batch - 2016) and Dr. Bhavesh Garg (PhD - L. A., Batch - 2018) won for ‘Excellence in Academics.’ Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, recalled how overwhelming it was to see the institute’s alumni in Japan and knowing they are excelling in their fields.

He highlighted the importance of mentoring the existing students. Prof. Murthy announced the first weekend of every year as Alumni Day for IIT Hyderabad from this year onwards and to support the alumni with a certified course in their field of work. Prof. K Siva Kumar, Dean, International & Alumni Affairs, IIT Hyderabad, said that the second-generation IIT has at least an alumnus in each continent now.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman Board of Governor, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd., the college alumni now has a responsibility to make the Institute a known entity among all IITs. He also announced the pan India IIT Meet which will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad in December 2020. S Shalu Kumar, President, IIT Hyderabad Alumni Association, said, taht the alumni will undertake a mentorship programme where they mentor first-year students. During the event Prof. Desai, Founder Director of the Institute, said that he bond with alma-mater becomes stronger as one grows old.