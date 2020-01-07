Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad to host pan India IIT Meet in December 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its Alumni Day on Sunday and this year, the institute also announced the first set of Alumni Awards.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad celebrated its Alumni Day on Sunday and this year, the institute also announced the first set of Alumni Awards. While Sai Chandra Teja R. (M. Tech.- E. E., Batch - 2012) bagged ‘Excellence in Alumni Relations’, Pranay Ramesh Patil (B. Tech. - E. E., Batch - 2013) got ‘Excellent Services to the National Programs’. Ankit Mishra (B. Tech. - E. E., Batch - 2014) won ‘Excellence in entrepreneurship’ while Dr. Dan Sathiaraj (PhD - MSME., Batch - 2016) and Dr. Bhavesh Garg (PhD - L. A., Batch - 2018) won for  ‘Excellence in Academics.’ Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, recalled how overwhelming it was to see the institute’s alumni in Japan and knowing they are excelling in their fields.

He highlighted the importance of mentoring the existing students. Prof. Murthy announced the first weekend of every year as Alumni Day for IIT Hyderabad from this year onwards and to support the alumni with a certified course in their field of work. Prof. K Siva Kumar, Dean, International & Alumni Affairs, IIT Hyderabad, said that the second-generation IIT has at least an alumnus in each continent now.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman Board of Governor, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd., the college alumni  now has a responsibility to make the Institute a known entity among all IITs. He also announced the pan  India IIT Meet which will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad in December 2020. S Shalu Kumar, President, IIT Hyderabad Alumni Association, said, taht the alumni will undertake a mentorship programme where they mentor first-year students. During the event Prof. Desai, Founder Director of the Institute, said that he bond with alma-mater becomes stronger as one grows old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT meet
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp