JNU attack: Hyderabad students, teachers, even family members of college staff rise in solidarity

HYDERABAD: Protest marches in solidarity with the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi who were beaten up by masked goons on Sunday, were taken out on Monday in the campuses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), University of Hyderabad (UoH)and Osmania University (OU).

Apart from students, the protests in MANUU saw the participation of teaching and non-teaching staff and family members of the staff of the university. The rally was from the Directorate of Distance Education to the main gate of the university.

At the end of the rally, various speakers from the staff and students spoke on the issue. Expressing anguish over the JNU incident, Dr Firoz Alam vehemently condemned the shameful act and said, “They are the victims for raising their voice against fee hike in that university, it is that simple”. Another faculty, Prof Shahida said, “It is a matter of deep concern for all students and teachers, especially for girl students who do not feel safe even in university campuses.” Everyone dispersed after singing the National Anthem.

In UoH, students gathered in large numbers on Sunday night and conducted a protest. The UoH Students Union also gave a call for the students in varsity to boycott classes and assemble at the Life Sciences building in the university as part of nationwide strike against the CAA, all-India NRC and NPR.

In Osmania University (OU), a large number of students from the campus as well as from other educational institutions in the city gathered to conduct protest march in the morning, holding placards and raising slogans demanding action against the culprits of the JNU incident.

A flash protest broke out at Darulshifa grounds in Old City. A couple of hundred people participated in the flash protest which carried on for an hour. It was undertaken under the supervision of Maulana Jaffar Pasha.A protester at the venue said, “We are condemning the violence and standing in solidarity with the violence. BJP is now targeting students and universities, which means it is not a issue of politics anymore. It is BJP against students. They are trying to make educational institutes into a war zone.”

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Member Asma Zohra said, “The government claimed power with our votes and if it fails to protect our sons and daughters, it must dissolve and vacate the corridors of power. The fight and the protests are against unconstitutional moves, and to protect the constitution that is why the government must retract its unconstitutional decisions and restore peace in the nation.”

In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons