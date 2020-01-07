Man inhales unknown gas, dies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old unemployed techie was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Narsingi here. The victim, Rangineedi Moulidhar, allegedly inhaled an unknown gas and committed suicide, the police said. They found that a hosepipe from a cylinder was in his mouth and his face was wrapped tightly with a polythene.

A suicide note purportedly written by the victim, which stated that he was vexed with his life, was recovered from the spot. According to the police, the victim, who hails from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, used to work for an MNC at Madhapur. For the past five months, he had been unemployed and was reportedly in search of a job.

After he could not be reached on his mobile on Sunday, his sister along with his cousin visited the penthouse and found him lying on the bed in the hall. They approached the Narsingi police and a case has been registered.