Meet the ‘geek goddess’ who likes talking to computers

HYDERABAD: Taneeru Leela likes to talk to computers. She took up Computer Science because of one of her relatives advised her to give it a shot only to discover that she loved programming. She started writing computer programmes just for the thrill of it, and even started being part of coding groups in college. Her passion saw fruition when she won the TechGig Geek Goddess 2019 contest after two unsuccessful attempts.

TechGig Geek Goddess is said to be India’s biggest hackathon for women coders. Says Leela: “I work as a front-end developer and my job does not leave me much time to follow my passion. But I continued to code over weekends as I was determined to emerge winner this time around. In my two earlier attempts, I had reached the final round.” Stating that practice is the key, she adds: “I made it a habit to solve at least one coding question per week. The problems asked in the Geek Goddess event can be tricky, and it is necessary that you understand the basics well.

The final coding round had two questions. I solved the first question in less than 20 minutes. That increased my confidence. The second one was really tough but I enjoyed solving it. The score of this problem decided the overall result.” It’s not only practice that gave this 24-year-old an edge over her rivals. She has been an active member of various programming groups in the city, and regularly attends these meet-ups to keep herself abreast of the latest developments in the field.

When asked if she sees more men than women in these groups, she says: “Yes, there are many women too. In fact, there are groups exclusively for women. However, I have noticed that women start disappearing after they get married and their family responsibilities increase. We need to address this increasing gap.” Leela, who hails from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, thanks her professor who encouraged her to keep wri t ing computer programmes.

As a tip to budding coders, she says: “For many people, participating in the first programming event can be intimidating but this experience is worth it. You might not win in the first attempt but that should not stop you from attending another event and learning new things.”

