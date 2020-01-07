Several sports celebs to attend Kite Festival in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming International Kite and Sweet Festival in the city, the Telangana Tourism Minister T Srinivas Goud, along with Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar launched the brochure of the three-day festival. During the event, officials from various departments discussed preparatory plans for the festival.

This year several renowned sports celebrities will attend the event, said an official from the department.

During the event on Monday at the Telangana Tourism Bhavan, the officials launched the brochures and posters for the 5th edition of the festival. Following this, the minister held a high-level meeting with officials to discuss preparatory works plans for sanitation, security, and management of the festival which will be held from January 13 to January 15 at the Parade Ground.