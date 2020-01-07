Students from different varsities rally together in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protest marches in solidarity with the students and teachers of JNU, New Delhi, were taken out on Monday in the campuses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad and Osmania University. Apart from students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university from the Directorate of Distance Education participated in the protest march at MANUU’s main gate. Even family members of some of the staff joined the rally.

Expressing anguish over the JNU incident, professor Firoz Alam vehemently condemned the shameful act and said, “They became victims for raising their voice against fee hike in that university.” Another faculty member, Shahida said, “It is a matter of deep concern for all of us, especially for girl students who do not feel safe even in university campuses now.” In UoH, students gathered in large numbers and conducted a rally.

The Students Union also called students to boycott classes and assemble at the Life Sciences building in the university as part of nationwide strike against the CAA, NRC, and NPR. In Osmania University, students from the campus, and from other educational institutions in the city, gathered to conduct protest march in the morning, holding placards and raising slogans demanding for action against the culprits of the JNU incident.