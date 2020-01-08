A musical tribute to to Mahatma Gandhi in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The 29th edition of ‘Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) 2020’ was held at Shilpakala Vedika in the city on Monday. Artistes from Spain took part in the event this year, which is a musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary.

Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurti and Symphony Orchestra of Castile and Leon from Spain performed ‘J Turina, La oración del torero’, ‘Spring Rhapsody’, ‘Raghupathi Raghava Raja Ram’, ‘Vaishnava Jana To’, ‘Jo Tum Todo’ and ‘Nadapriya’.Spring Rhapsody is a composition based on different South Indian classical ragas and changing rhythmic cycles, derived from South Indian tala systems. Viji and Dr L Subramaniam started LGMF in 1992 in memory of his father.