Actor Ram Pothineni takes a shot in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Ram Pothineni’s onscreen action sequences were amply displayed in his recent flick iSmart Shankar.

The actor recently got an interesting opportunity to flaunt his adventurous side, off the screen. The star tried his hand out at rifle gun shooting at the silver jubilee celebrations of Zen Technologies as the chief guest at the company’s premises in Hyderabad.

Since the company is into facilitating weapons to defence forces, Ram used the opportunity to fire a .22 rifle in Contanierised shooting range.

He went on to experience shooting various weapons like MMG, AGL, ATGM, CTSR, AK47 simulators and also ShootEdge weapon system.

Describing the experience of rifle shooting Ram shares, “The weapons look cool and I’m thrilled to bits.”