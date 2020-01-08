Home Cities Hyderabad

Ahead of Sankranti, manja sale in Hyderabad attracts strict action from Forest Department

The synthetic thread poses a danger to birds as many of them get tangled in it and get injured.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ahead of Sankranti, a family continues its age-old tradition of making manja at Dabeerpura in Hyderabad

Ahead of Sankranti, a family continues its age-old tradition of making manja at Dabeerpura in Hyderabad| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days ahead of Sankranti, the Forest Department officials met various NGOs and volunteers in the city on Tuesday and urged them to help implement the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2016 order to ban glass-coated manja used for flying kites during the festival.

The synthetic thread poses a danger to birds as many of them get tangled in it and get injured. The NGT prohibited the manufacture, sale, storage, and purchase of synthetic manja in 2016. The penalty for a violation is imprisonment up to five years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both. Despite the ban, many kite-sellers in the city have been illegally selling the manja.

Therefore, the Forest Deptartment, decided to conduct an awareness campaign titled ‘This Sankranti, let the birds fly along with the kites’. Further, the department will distribute posters and conduct raids at shops selling synthetic manja. District collectors, superintendents of police, and conservators will also be roped in to implement the NGT order.

