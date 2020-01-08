Art students use recycled materials for greeting cards   

Ankita Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50 students and their artworks took over the space at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Public Gardens, on Saturday afternoon. The hall was filled with chatter and giggles.

The walls and tables were full of colourful greeting cards made by little hands. Well, it was a day for them to display their talent and creativity at the handmade greeting card exhibition and competition at the children’s creative centre.

Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Nampally collaborated with Children’s Fine Art Gallery in the city.

The event was inaugurated by director of the children’s fine art gallery, Atika Amjad, and the guests of honours art curator Atiya Amjad, artist Anand Gadapa and sculptor Kantha Reddy.

The guests talked to students from five schools and helped them understand how their art could possibly shape their future as an artist, art teacher, and even an architect if they decided to pursue architecture in future.

The students said they had loads of fun making the greeting cards by themselves, but with a little help from their siblings.

The theme of the cards was Christmas and New Year, although some of the cards were dedicated to teachers and friends, and some were birthday cards.

When asked about what inspires them to make the cards, the students of the St. Hannah School said, “They are based on our imagination.”

A teacher from Focus school said, “The kids have learned how to create beautiful things out of recycled items.” Atika said, “I have an idea. We see cards in different shops but those are all same, so we can sell the cards that are made by the kids, in this way it will inspire the kids to be more into curriculum.”

Art teacher Kappari Kishan said the students spent the last two weeks to put their exhibits together. “Some of them put up paper sculptures while some made it using mud and clay.”

