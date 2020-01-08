Hyderabad boy wins Rs 10,000 in drawing contest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kabir Saini from Hyderabad was declared the national winner of a soft toy drawing competition held by a Swedish multichannel retailer. The competition was held in November 2019 where IKEA family member kids aged between 0 to 12 participated in the competition where they drew their dream toy on paper.

Kabir was declared the national winner from India from the 15 shortlisted entries through online voting. He has received a gift card worth Rs 10,000 for shopping at the store and his drawing will become IKEA Family’s emailer mascot for six months. He will now compete with the winners from other countries and have a chance for the dream toy to turn into a real toy. 15 entries have been selected from India and final six international winning drawings will become part of a limited edition .