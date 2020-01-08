Hyderabad likely to have a startup hub for the disabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad could have its first and own disabled-friendly startup hub if Vasundhara Koppula’s efforts fructify.

This Hyderabadi entrepreneur and event manager, known to be an accomplished person from the differently-abled community in the city, is planning one such this year. "The startup hub will be exclusively for qualified, but unemployed disabled people in the state. So far, there has been no such body that gave thought to our community," she says.

Vasundhara runs her own event management company called Waves and conducts fundraisers. "Last year too, I conducted Pride of Hyderabad awards and this year too, we are planning the second edition of the event titled Pride of Hyderabad Business Icon Awards on January 31. The award event is inviting entrepreneurs to apply for it across 10 categories and the last day for submission is January 15.

"We also want the award winners to pledge to support the disabled by hiring them if they find them qualified. In return, we promise to get experts to give them mentorship and do promotions of their products or services from our end," Vasundhara said adding that the Department of Tourism, Government of Telangana, and Box Wish business consultancy forum are supporting the event.

“I have conducted a beauty and personality contest for the differently-abled and I have learnt that one can make a difference only when we can move forward and do something sustainable long after the programme. With this one, I hope to build a sustainable entrepreneurship cell and hub.” On World Disabled Day, December 3, she met Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan to get feedback about her proposal.