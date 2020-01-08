Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad taxi drivers to be part of nation-wide general strike

The drivers said that that they have no work security provided by cab aggregators and that there is no government agency to regulate the excesses by aggregator companies.

Published: 08th January 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Taxis, Cabs

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The general strike call given for January 8 across the country is likely to impact cab services in the city. The Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers have stated their solidarity with Nationwide General strike and have stated that they woultaxi driversd be keeping off the roads in solidarity, atleast for a few hours to register their dismay with the ongoing government policies on labour.

One of the main reasons they are supporting the strike is because they state that they have no work security provided by cab aggregators and that there is no government agency to regulate the excesses by these aggregator companies.

"App based drivers face several difficulties while on the road. They dont have medical facilitites, accident insurance, fixed working hours, minimum wages, safety and security from harassment etc. These and several others have made working conditions extremely poor for us," noted Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, IFAT.

ALSO READ| Trade union stir will not hit Hyderabad’s transport services

Apart from them, 13 major central trade unions are also protesting in view of the labour codes introduced in the parliament. Labour rights leaders are of the opinion that the labour codes are diluting the existing labour laws which have been hard fought for.

National Workers Movement for Unorganised Labour chairperson Dr Sister Lissy Joseph noted, "The new minimum wage code has reduced the minimum wage payable from to Rs 180. Whereas the Ministry of labour's expert committee had stated Rs 350 wage per day. It has diluted the existing laws." 

The new rules also indirectly do away with labour laws like ESI which have been lauded across the world for its progressiveness in terms of comprehensive health coverage.

"From the state of Telangana also we are specifically going to demand fro labour welfare boards for various kinds of labourers. In Kerala at least 17 and Tamil Nadu there are 54 such boards for various trades and it is time Telangana government also allows for these boards to come up," added Lissy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Bandh All India strike Hyderabad taxi drivers Taxi drivers strike App Based Transport Workers
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp