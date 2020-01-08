Hyderabad taxi drivers to be part of nation-wide general strike

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The general strike call given for January 8 across the country is likely to impact cab services in the city. The Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers have stated their solidarity with Nationwide General strike and have stated that they woultaxi driversd be keeping off the roads in solidarity, atleast for a few hours to register their dismay with the ongoing government policies on labour.

One of the main reasons they are supporting the strike is because they state that they have no work security provided by cab aggregators and that there is no government agency to regulate the excesses by these aggregator companies.

"App based drivers face several difficulties while on the road. They dont have medical facilitites, accident insurance, fixed working hours, minimum wages, safety and security from harassment etc. These and several others have made working conditions extremely poor for us," noted Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, IFAT.

ALSO READ| Trade union stir will not hit Hyderabad’s transport services

Apart from them, 13 major central trade unions are also protesting in view of the labour codes introduced in the parliament. Labour rights leaders are of the opinion that the labour codes are diluting the existing labour laws which have been hard fought for.

National Workers Movement for Unorganised Labour chairperson Dr Sister Lissy Joseph noted, "The new minimum wage code has reduced the minimum wage payable from to Rs 180. Whereas the Ministry of labour's expert committee had stated Rs 350 wage per day. It has diluted the existing laws."

The new rules also indirectly do away with labour laws like ESI which have been lauded across the world for its progressiveness in terms of comprehensive health coverage.

"From the state of Telangana also we are specifically going to demand fro labour welfare boards for various kinds of labourers. In Kerala at least 17 and Tamil Nadu there are 54 such boards for various trades and it is time Telangana government also allows for these boards to come up," added Lissy.