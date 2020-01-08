Hyderabad's JNAFAU University to finally hold convocation after seven years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The JNAFAU, Hyderabad, will hold its third convocation after seven years. A total of 6,449 students who have graduated in the last seven years will receive certificates at the convocation at Shilpakala Vedika auditorium on Wednesday.

"The convocation was not held in the past seven years because of the absence of a degree committee. The committee was dissolved after the bifurcation of the state in 2014. A new degree committee was formed in 2017 that is now organising the third convocation," said Dr Kavita Daryani Rao, vice-chancellor of JNAFAU, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of State Universities, Tamilisai Soundararajan, will award five students with PhD degrees. Also, 242 undergraduate and postgraduate students who stood first in their departments will receive gold medals. The vice-chancellor also highlighted the university’s achievements in the past seven years and its future goals.