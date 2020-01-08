Home Cities Hyderabad

Musical evenings with Mozart

It served as a delightful end to an ephemeral evening.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Titled Rationality, the opening concert was a travel back in time with the effusive compositions of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

Titled Rationality, the opening concert was a travel back in time with the effusive compositions of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What happens when a city that is known for its historical patronage for art and music is introduced to the best of the Western Classical world?

An evening of soul-stirring music and standing ovations follows.

The third edition of the SOTA Resonance Festival 2020, which began on January 2 and will end on January 5, witnessed the coming together of some of the greatest talent in the world to put together a soulful evening on the first day of the four-day extravaganza at The Westin Hotel, Mindspace.

Titled Rationality, the opening concert was a travel back in time with the effusive compositions of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

While Beethoven’s powerful Rasumovsky quartet served as a grand opening to the soulful event, it was Mendelssohn’s mellow octet that undoubtedly captivated the audience.

The set of renowned musicians from various parts of the world like the US, UK, Canada, Belgium, China and South Korea, together transported the audience into a fairytale-like trance in the one and half hour long concert.

While one might expect that the elder patrons of the city to turn up to the classical concert, it was surprising to see that the audience consisted mostly of youngsters who appeared entranced in the music.

As an ending memento to the audience and a sneak peek of what the upcoming days have to offer, the musicians went on to play an orchestral piece of Mozart lead by renowned soprano Lauren Pearl Eberwein. It served as a delightful end to an ephemeral evening.

The SOTA Festival,  brought to Hyderabad by Timothy Marthand and Anitha Marthand, will continue for the next three days and has timeless compositions by the masters of musical history like Mozart, Puccini, Schumann and Tchaikovsky, especially conceptualised for the audience of Hyderabad.

So head to the Westin to lose and find yourself amid top musicians who bring history alive with the highest form of musical storytelling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mozart
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp