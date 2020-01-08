Musical evenings with Mozart

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What happens when a city that is known for its historical patronage for art and music is introduced to the best of the Western Classical world?

An evening of soul-stirring music and standing ovations follows.

The third edition of the SOTA Resonance Festival 2020, which began on January 2 and will end on January 5, witnessed the coming together of some of the greatest talent in the world to put together a soulful evening on the first day of the four-day extravaganza at The Westin Hotel, Mindspace.

Titled Rationality, the opening concert was a travel back in time with the effusive compositions of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

While Beethoven’s powerful Rasumovsky quartet served as a grand opening to the soulful event, it was Mendelssohn’s mellow octet that undoubtedly captivated the audience.

The set of renowned musicians from various parts of the world like the US, UK, Canada, Belgium, China and South Korea, together transported the audience into a fairytale-like trance in the one and half hour long concert.

While one might expect that the elder patrons of the city to turn up to the classical concert, it was surprising to see that the audience consisted mostly of youngsters who appeared entranced in the music.

As an ending memento to the audience and a sneak peek of what the upcoming days have to offer, the musicians went on to play an orchestral piece of Mozart lead by renowned soprano Lauren Pearl Eberwein. It served as a delightful end to an ephemeral evening.

The SOTA Festival, brought to Hyderabad by Timothy Marthand and Anitha Marthand, will continue for the next three days and has timeless compositions by the masters of musical history like Mozart, Puccini, Schumann and Tchaikovsky, especially conceptualised for the audience of Hyderabad.

So head to the Westin to lose and find yourself amid top musicians who bring history alive with the highest form of musical storytelling.