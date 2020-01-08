Students perform feats in thin air in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delhi Public School, Nadergul, celebrated its annual sports day on Saturday and the event featured an array of exciting events ranging from human pyramids, fan drill, acrobatics, cross formations, nunchaku feats and more.

The highlight of the event was performances of archers who had shot around five arrows to the centre of the target board within a minute, busted a balloon being blindfolded and shot five balloons at once suspended in a row with a single arrow and praised the efforts profusely.

The main highlight of the event was Aerial Runway and the rappelling adventure. Prof. Venkata Ramana Vedulla Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Korukanti Chandar Patel, MLA representing Ramagundam constituency presided over the event as the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.