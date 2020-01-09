Home Cities Hyderabad

Bharat Bandh: Hyderabad citizens unaffected by trade union strike

With no impact on TSRTC, Metro and MMTS services in the city, most educational institutions functioned as usual.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Government office deserted look due to All India General Strike in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Government office deserted look due to All India General Strike in Hyderabad on Wednesday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nationwide strike called by various trade unions protesting against the Central government's 'anti-people' policies had only a partial impact on business establishments and educational institutions in the city on Wednesday. 

There was no impact on TSRTC, Metro and MMTS services in the city. In fact, fearing the transport strike, many took to the Metro to reach their destinations on time. Apart from a few pockets in the city where auto did not ply as usual, things went on like any other day. 

Educational institutions remained unaffected as there were no changes or modifications in their schedules. Except for a few schools, most public and private schools, as well as colleges, functioned as usual. An official from Osmania University confirmed that the university remained unaffected by the nationwide bandh call. However, there was a partial impact on the banking sector, except the State Bank of India, as the workers’ unions observed the strike. According to reports, over 70 per cent of the banking sector’s routine business was dysfunctional.

Protest rallies were held in almost all towns, mandals, and districts in the State. The police detailed a few party leaders from the Communist Party as part of preventative arrest in a few districts. Industries in Balanagar, Jeedimetla, and Nacharam stopped production. 

A large number of workers’ unions, including central trade unions like Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), along with various independent associations, civil society activists, farmers’ associations, and journalist unions’ gathered at Dharna Chowk in large numbers and raised slogans against the Central government’s ‘anti-people’ policies. 

Over 30,000 employees belonging to 22 unions of Telangana State Power Utilities too boycotted their duties to join the strike. They said that the strike was against the central government’s plan to privatise the public sector power companies by bringing an amendment to the Electricity Act of 2003.peaking to Express, CITU State General Secretary Hari Babu claimed that nearly 20 lakh workers, including beedi workers, and agricultural labourers, among others, participated in the strike by not attending their regular duties. 

