Cyberabad police requests public to share information on missing Apple staffer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police requested the public on Wednesday to inform them about the whereabouts of a missing Apple India Pvt Ltd employee, as search operations have proved unfruitful. Kuthuru Rohitha (35) went missing on December 26, leaving her mobile phone at home. Based on the complaint of K Prashanth, Rohitha’s brother, the police formed 10 teams and searched all possible locations.

A careful examination of Rohitha’s social media, e-mails, financial transactions and interrogations with her friends and family also did not reveal any clue. Citizens can inform the whereabouts of the missing person to either Gachibowli inspector K Srinivas Rao - 9490617127, Police Control Room - 040 27853412, 23437969 or by dialling 100.