Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors perform invasive heart surgery in city

Doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Hi-Tec City yet again saved the life of a daily labourer who came to the hospital with severe breathing difficulty.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors adressing press after saving a man’s life | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Hi-Tec City yet again saved the life of a daily labourer who came to the hospital with severe breathing difficulty. Bullodu, 49, a physical labourer by occupation, came with breathlessness. Upon investigation, it was diagnosed that there was a narrowing of valve and dilatation of tube (5cms) which comes out of the heart. The surgery was performed by Dr.Pramod Reddy, Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Sai Nagendra and Dr.Vineela Anesthesiologists team.

The patient also has other complications like uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus and HypothyroidismSpeaking on the occasion, Dr.Pramod Reddy said, “He underwent valve replacement and replacement of the dilated tube through a minimally invasive technique with only 3-4-inch incision.

Traditionally, in this kind of case, the surgery is done by cutting the breastbone (8-10 inches) causing instability of bone in future. Also, a surgery like this needs highly qualified professionals with world-class infrastructure to meet the needs.” The benefits of minimally invasive cardiac surgery include: Smaller incisions, Smaller scars, Reduced infection risk, Less blood loss, Less pain and Shorter hospital stays. Stays after minimally invasive operations are from 3 to 5 days compared to 5 to 7 days for traditional cardiac operations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp