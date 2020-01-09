Doctors perform invasive heart surgery in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Hi-Tec City yet again saved the life of a daily labourer who came to the hospital with severe breathing difficulty. Bullodu, 49, a physical labourer by occupation, came with breathlessness. Upon investigation, it was diagnosed that there was a narrowing of valve and dilatation of tube (5cms) which comes out of the heart. The surgery was performed by Dr.Pramod Reddy, Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Sai Nagendra and Dr.Vineela Anesthesiologists team.

The patient also has other complications like uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus and HypothyroidismSpeaking on the occasion, Dr.Pramod Reddy said, “He underwent valve replacement and replacement of the dilated tube through a minimally invasive technique with only 3-4-inch incision.

Traditionally, in this kind of case, the surgery is done by cutting the breastbone (8-10 inches) causing instability of bone in future. Also, a surgery like this needs highly qualified professionals with world-class infrastructure to meet the needs.” The benefits of minimally invasive cardiac surgery include: Smaller incisions, Smaller scars, Reduced infection risk, Less blood loss, Less pain and Shorter hospital stays. Stays after minimally invasive operations are from 3 to 5 days compared to 5 to 7 days for traditional cardiac operations.