Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar review electoral rolls for municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: District Electoral Officer (DEO) and GHMC chief DS Lokesh Kumar held a review meeting with the political parties on the special summary revision of electoral rolls 2020 on Wednesday. The DEO informed the political parties about the electoral registration officers of 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad District, while referring to the published draft photo electoral rolls published on December 16, 2019.

Speaking about Dabeerpura Ward elections, the DEO said, "There are 49,445 voters, and there will be less than 800 voters in each of 66 prescribed polling booths. The last date for filing nominations is January 10." National Voters Day will be observed on January 25. The DEO asked representatives of parties to participate in the celebrations.