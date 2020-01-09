Harassed for dowry, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence after being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, at Pahadishareef on Wednesday.The deceased, Rabbani Begum, is a resident of Ghouse Nagar of Chandrayangutta.

According to the police, Rabbani married Waseem five years ago. The couple have two children. Waseem and his family had been harassing Rabbani for dowry ever since the wedding. On Tuesday, around 8 pm, Rabbani called her mother saying she wanted to meet her.

By the time Farveen reached her daughter’s house, she was already dead. "In the complaint, Farveen stated that she suspects Rabbani’s in-laws of killing her daughter. We are investigating that angle as well," said Pahadi Shareef inspector M Shankar.