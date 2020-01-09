Labourer dies in Hyderabad after debris falls on him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old labourer died on Wednesday after a compound wall at a construction site he was working at collapsed and debris fell on him in Khairatabad. The contractor who hired the victim has been booked for negligence.

According to the police, around 10 people were working at the construction site in BSNL quarters. Maheswar Reddy, the victim, was hired on a contract, said Asifnagar police sub-inspector D Raja Reddy. Maheswar Reddy was a resident of Tolichowki and native of Yapadinne of Gadwal district.

Around 4 pm today, the wall inside the BSNL quarters collapsed and debris fell on Maheshwar Reddy. The victim suffered head injuries and died due to suffocation. Immediately, the co-workers noticed the mishap and informed the police. "We shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem. A case of negligence causing death was registered gainst the contractor and investigation is on," said Raja Reddy.