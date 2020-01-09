Home Cities Hyderabad

Lack of protective gear: Junior doctors and nurses in Hyderabad government hospitals at risk

This also poses a massive risk to the patients as they may also be exposed to infections if doctors are forced to reuse their protective gear.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Oishani Mojumder 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Junior doctors and nurses working in emergency and casualty wards of government hospitals claim they are at risk of contracting dangerous infections due to lack of enough disposable protective gear. This also poses a massive risk to the patients as they may also be exposed to infections if doctors are forced to reuse their protective gear.

Explaining the situation in an emergency ward, Dr R Naresh, junior doctor at Government Chest Hospital, said that junior doctors and nurses are usually in a race against time to treat patients and therefore cannot afford to look around or procure disposable gloves, masks or gowns.

"While administering treatment in emergency wards, healthcare workers are exposed to dangerous infections such as swine flu and tuberculosis. Furthermore, needle stick injuries may transmit HIV and HBsAg, along with other blood-borne infections. Chances of contracting HIV is 0.5 to 1 per cent, however, the chances of contracting HBsAd is almost 6 to 30 per cent," said Dr Naresh.

This also poses a massive risk to the patients as they may also be exposed to infections if doctors are forced to reuse their protective gear. A junior doctor from Koti Maternity Hospital said, "While we do have disposable protective gear, the sterilisation of suture kits, equipment or reusable kits are not done properly. Also, there aren’t separate kits for HIV positive patients. The same kits are used for uninfected patients after minimal sterilisation. Deliveries in emergency wards are the trickiest as we are exposed to large quantities of blood and amniotic fluid. An HBsAg infection can often spread with just skin contact."

Especially for HIV+ cases, the basic requirement is double glasses, masks, glasses to cover eye areas, stockings to cover feet and disposable gowns. "But most of the government hospitals do not have these kits," said the doctor.  

While government hospitals have insufficient basic equipment, most private hospitals provide these abundantly to their doctors. Speaking to Express, head nurse Vijaya, president of NIMS nursing union, said, "There is no lack of protective gear in NIMS; we are well-stocked."

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad government hospitals Hyderabad doctors protection
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp