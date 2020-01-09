SCR to run specials for Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway would operate additional trains for Sankranti from Secunderabad to Kakinada and Srikakulam. Besides, 14 Janasadharan Sankranti special trains have already been started between Vijayawada and Vizianagaram, as well as Vizianagaram and Rajahmundry.

Meanwhile, the price of platform tickets at Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations have been increased from `10 to `20 during the period from January 9 to 20. This has been done to regulate the flow of public entering the platforms and avoid inconvenience to bonafide passengers during the festive period, according to a release by the SCR.