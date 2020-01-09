Home Cities Hyderabad

Seven-year-old from Hyderabad develops nutrition app on healthy eating habits

Siddhanth Nair's Tiffin Planner app will show you the number of calories you consumed and how much you should have consumed according to your nutritional needs.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Technology has changed our lives in giant ways, and has become an indispensable part of who we are. It is not unusual today for young children to take to mobile phones and gadgets faster than they take to toys. But Siddhanth Nair, a seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad, has gone a step ahead and created a nutrition app called Tiffin Planner. Yep, this child is not only aware of coding, but also about healthy eating habits.

When you ask him how he came to know about eating well, he says: "I have seen my parents, and those of my friends worrying about if we are eating right. Even my teachers keep an eye on what we bring in our lunch boxes, and write back to parents if we are found having junk food.

This got me thinking and I developed an app which will provide the nutritional value of any dish. I have listed a few common breakfast, lunch and dinner items. For example, if you key in ‘pancake’, the app will show you the number of calories you consumed, and how much you should have consumed according to your nutritional needs."

The boy’s interest in coding got kindled when his mother, a photographer, came across WhiteHat Junior Platform, which teaches children how to code and create digital products. She says, "Siddhant has always been a curious child. He likes computers and is curious about how programming, animation etc. work. This platform helped him explore his creative side and he came up with this app."

Siddhant’s parents have studied 3D animation. So is it always healthy food for the seven-year-old or he likes to cheat on some days? "I have two favourite foods, one each from healthy and unhealthy category. The former is broccoli and the latter is chicken popcorn," he says.

The writer can be contacted at kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  

Twitter: @KakoliMukherje2

