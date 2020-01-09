Home Cities Hyderabad

Tweet misconstrued, says Cyberabad top cop Sajjanar after Asaduddin Owaisi attack

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the police work without any prejudice towards any person or community.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: After coming under attack from AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday for his controversial reply to a tweet about alleged 'Jihadis' working in software companies, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that his tweet was misconstrued.

The top cop also said that the police work without any prejudice towards any person or community.

"Our tweet has been misconstrued. The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well-equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion. We reiterate that we are committed to maintain peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community," Sajjanar said in a statement, which was also posted on Twitter.

The Hyderabad MP had asked the police officer to clarify his reply to a tweet by a man, who remarked that many wannabe 'Jihadis' work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Referring to Iran's threat to hit US assets, one Suresh Kochattil wanted to know if Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police did background check of 'these peacefuls'.

"Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious," replied the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Taking exception to Sajjanar's reply, Owaisi sought a clarification. "Sir, you say 'yes sir'. Please enlighten how many such 'jihadis' are working in software companies, kindly give a number, if not, please clarify what you exactly meant. Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt," tweeted Owaisi.

Owaisi told the police chief that terrorism has no religion and mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathu Ram Godse.

The MP also advised Sajjanar not to resort to killings in the name of encounter. "Whatever you do but no killings in the name of 'encounter' at 5 am please, if possible arrest & as accepted 3rd degree will be given but pls no cartoos in stomach," said Owaisi in an obvious reference to the killing of four accused in a gang-rape and murder case by the Cyberabad Police last month.

All four accused were killed by the police in an alleged exchange of fire at Shadnagar near Hyderabad on December 6.

