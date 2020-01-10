10-year jail for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staffer in rape case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A GHMC worker, belonging to Secunderabad, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her. The man, Sunchu Vinod, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The accused was pronounced with rigorous imprisonment for 10 years by first additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala under sections five and six of the POCSO Act.

It was back in 2017 that the parents of the victim filed a complaint with Tukaram Gate police station. The convicted man was the neighbour of the victim. On the pretext of marriage, the offender trapped the victim in his house when she went there to meet his sister.

According to the case, he bolted the door, dragged her inside and forced himself on her despite her giving no consent for it.