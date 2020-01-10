Farmers stage protest in Hyderabad against Divis Pharma

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "Now our bore well water mostly comes blue or black in colour and it smells terrible," say farmers of Choutuppal village from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, who claim that their soil and water is highly contaminated due to the effluents released by surrounding pharmaceutical companies.

Several members of Kaalushya Vyathireka Porata Samithi in Choutuppal (50 km away from Hyderabad) on Thursday, staged a protest in the city against city-based pharmaceutical company Divis.

"Divis along with other pharma companies in the area are killing people. They are violating rules by not treating their toxic waste before releasing it in water. The Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water in most bore well water is recorded at more than 5000 ppm, which ideally should not be more than 450 ppm," said Venkatesh J, a social activist.

Talking about the illegal methods of dumping waste, farmer turned activist, Satya said, "Dumping pharma waste in lakes and open fields at night has been a common practice for years. Another shocking disposal method is drilling bore wells within the factory premises to discreetly pump effluents into the ground."