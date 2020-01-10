Home Cities Hyderabad

GMR, EMR to set up logistics park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will now be a destination for a 66-acre logistics and industrial park of ESR and GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL).

Published: 10th January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Logisitics park

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will now be a destination for a 66-acre logistics and industrial park of ESR and GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL). The project which is slated to cost around Rs 550 crore would be developed as a flagship airport centric logistics and industrial park providing state-of-the-art facilities for warehousing, distribution centres and non-polluting industrial works such as light assembly.

"This collaboration will set new standards for warehousing and industrial real estate. It would also benefit the burgeoning cargo industry in the region," said Aman Kapoor, CEO, airport land development, GMR group. GHAL is a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The logistic park will be in a definitive agreement with GMR having equity interest of 30 per cent, and ESR 70 per cent.

The development is being seen as a strategic one as the park will not only provide new age facilities and amenities to occupiers and help attract investments, but also provide employment in the region.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads of ESR India said, "This new facility at Hyderabad airport is our latest investment to support national and global trade to and from Telangana. Being strategically located, this facility will be showcasing smart, sustainable and human-centric design, which will pave way for Indian and global companies to capitalize on immense growth opportunities available in the Indian market."

