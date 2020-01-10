Hyderabad stands fourth among Indian cities in crime against women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city comprising Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates stands fourth in crime against women among 19 other metropolitan cities. With 2,332 cases reported in 2018, the city is only next to Delhi (11,724), Mumbai (6,058) and Lucknow (2,736). In the cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives, Hyderabad stands second with 1,343 cases after Delhi that reported 3,128 cases in 2018.

The city has also witnessed a slight increase in crime against women by over 2.6 per cent as compared to 2,272 cases registered in 2017, a little less than the national average of over 3 percent. Despite several measures taken by the authorities to reduce crime, Hyderabad has achieved only 13.4 per cent conviction rate in 2018.

At the national level, a total of 42,180 cases of crime against women were registered in 19 metropolitan cities, while 40,839 cases registered in 2017.

Hyderabad has 62 women victims per a lakh population and contributes 5.5 per cent to the crimes reported across all metros. Over 60 per cent (1,343) of the cases are related to cruelty by husband or his relatives, followed by 231 cases of various kinds of sexual violence, including 89 rapes. In Hyderabad, 28 cases of abetment to suicide, 17 dowry deaths and three acid attacks were reported in 2018.

A total of 3,799 cases of crime against women were at various stages of investigation, of which 1,217 cases were charge-sheeted.In Courts, While 5,109 cases are in courts, 131 cases were convicted while 843 cases ended in acquittal of the accused.