Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad stands fourth among Indian cities in crime against women

At the national level, a total of 42,180 cases of crime against women were registered in 19 metropolitan cities, while 40,839 cases registered in 2017.

Published: 10th January 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city comprising Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates stands fourth in crime against women among 19 other metropolitan cities. With 2,332 cases reported in 2018, the city is only next to Delhi (11,724), Mumbai (6,058) and Lucknow (2,736). In the cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives, Hyderabad stands second with 1,343 cases after Delhi that reported 3,128 cases in 2018.

The city has also witnessed a slight increase in crime against women by over 2.6 per cent as compared to 2,272 cases registered in 2017, a little less than the national average of over 3 percent. Despite several measures taken by the authorities to reduce crime, Hyderabad has achieved only 13.4 per cent conviction rate in 2018.

At the national level, a total of 42,180 cases of crime against women were registered in 19 metropolitan cities, while 40,839 cases registered in 2017.

Hyderabad has 62 women victims per a lakh population and contributes 5.5 per cent to the crimes reported across all metros. Over 60 per cent (1,343) of the cases are related to cruelty by husband or his relatives, followed by 231 cases of various kinds of sexual violence, including 89 rapes. In Hyderabad, 28 cases of abetment to suicide, 17 dowry deaths and three acid attacks were reported in 2018.

A total of 3,799 cases of crime against women were at various stages of investigation, of which 1,217 cases were charge-sheeted.In Courts, While 5,109 cases are in courts, 131 cases were convicted while 843 cases ended in acquittal of the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Hyderabad women safety Hyderabad crime against women Cyberabad Police Rachakonda Police
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp