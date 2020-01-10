Police official caught taking bribe in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

The ACB officials suspect that half of the amount and one liquor bottle was for his superior, the Circle Inspector, who is absconding.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A police official in Hyderabad was Thursday caught red-handed while taking Rs 50,000 cash and two costly liquor bottles as bribe.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), P Sudheer Reddy, Sub-Inspector A(Admin) at posh Jubliee Hills police station, had demanded the bribe from a person to grant him station bail.

On a complaint, the anti-graft body laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed.

The ACB officials suspect that half of the amount and one liquor bottle was for his superior, the Circle Inspector, who is absconding.

The investigations by ACB revealed that the SI on the direction of his senior demanded Rs 1 lakh as the bribe from a citizen for the bail and to settle the civil case in Lok Adalat. However, on the complaint of that person, ACB laid the trap and caught SI while receiving Rs 50,000 as advance.

ACB officials were questioning Sudheer Reddy for further investigations.

In a separate case, the ACB arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tax inspector Yadagiri while receiving Rs 15,000 as bribe.

In the third case, GST official K. Butchaiah was caught red-handed while taking Rs 35,000 bribe from a trader.

