Conserving elephants, one art show a time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : City-based artist Bolgum Nagesh Goud is organising ‘Gaja’, an art exhibition of three-dimensional painted elephants created in fiber-glass medium by renowned artists. The exhibition aims to generate empathy towards the situation elephants are in today, and to bolster efforts for saving their habitat.

The exhibition begins from January 24 to 27, from 11 am to 7 pm, at State Art Gallery, Madhapur.

Some of the artists whose works are displayed include Laxman Aelay, Anand Gadapa, Chinthala Jagadish, Priti Samyukta, Fawad Tamkanat, Laxma Goud, Sachin Jaltare among others.The artists dealt with various issues related to the elephants’ susceptibility in an urban context.

One such artwork epitomises the tusker as a moving forest, dealing with the degeneration of the ecosystem and the vulnerability of beasts that are affected by the plastic waste.In another artwork, the unfathomable rendering of flora and diverse depictions of the tuskers belonging to different expanses reiterate the symbiotic affiliation and solidarity of negotiating their own space.