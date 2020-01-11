Home Cities Hyderabad

Eat like your grandparents did: Guv

Published: 11th January 2020 12:31 AM

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : “Let’s go back to eating what our grandparents ate. They ate fresh food made from local produce and had hearty, but timely meals that met our nutritional needs and was delicious too. Somewhere in this urban milieu, we have compromised on this basic necessity of life,” said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and a medical doctor herself previously, at the RND Awards (Recognising Nutritionists & Dieticians) presentation which was celebrated as part of the Dietitics Day in Hyderabad on Friday.   Nutrition has a social-economic dynamic and I have witnessed a case where the mother of twins fed her male child with her breast milk but gave diluted cow milk to her female child. 

She also spoke about how a survey in Telangana on ‘What’s in your lunch box’ in schools yielded shocking results. The lunch boxes had fried, stale and processed food, a complete no-no for health. This is also the reason for childhood obesity, which is far more dangerous than adult obesity. 

She also spoke about her grandparents, who lived hale and heathy till 90, eat steamed fish with rice. “No masala or no fry, but it used to be delicious,” she recalled. Nutritionist Dr Janaki Badugu, who organised the event to meet and share their knowledge through a series of panel discussions by experts and to honour those in the field of nutrition. She also spoke about the need to put the focus back on this essential science and have a look again at what we put on our plate every day. On this occasion, Dr.Hemalatha, Director, National Institute of Nutrition, Tarnaka, also released a diet app which she said was an important tool for nutritionists.

