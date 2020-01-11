Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad bribery case: Audio clip nails Jubilee Hills police Inspector, SI

The Anti Corruption Bureau said that the cops were caught on tape discussing collecting bribes in the form of liquor bottles and cash.

Jubilee Hills Inspector Balavanthaiah surrendered before ACB officials in connection with bribery activities

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An audio clip in which Jubilee Hills Inspector of Police Balavanthaiah and Sub-Inspector P Sudheer Reddy are heard discussing collecting bribes in the form of liquor bottles and cash, helped the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in nailing Balavanthaiah. 

A day after the ACB officials arrested the Jubilee Hills Admin SI Sudheer Reddy, agency officials intensified the probe to get more clues on illegal activities of police officials. Meanwhile, Inspector Balavanthaiah surrendered before the ACB officials on Friday.

ACB officials are in possession of an audio clip in which Inspector Balavanthaiah is obviously delighted when SI Sudheer Reddy calls him reporting that he has collected Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as bribe. The police officers then discuss celebrating the bribe by having a booze-fuelled weekend. 

From one controversy to another After the murder of businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, some police officials in Jubilee Hills, who had links with the key accused Rakesh Reddy, were transferred. It was then that Balavanthaiah, who was in the Task Force, was appointed as Inspector of Jubilee Hills, despite the fact that he faced allegations for detaining people illegally.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar takes action

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar after suspending Balavanathaiah and Sudheer Reddy said, "We request people to inform us about corrupt police officers by calling 9490616555. The name of complainants and their identity will be kept confidential."

On December 29, 2019, Akshaya K, owner of Page 3 Luxury Saloon located in Jubilee Hills, lodged a complaint with Inspector Balavantaiah stating that a customer had left without paying a bill of `34,130. The Inspector reportedly asked her for a bribe to settle the matter.  

USE 9490616555 TO REACH US

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar after suspending Balavanathaiah and Sudheer Reddy said, "We request people to inform us about corrupt police officers by calling 9490616555. The name of plainants and their identity will be kept confidential." 

