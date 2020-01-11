Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad court convicts man, parents in dowry death case

A local court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a man and his parents to seven and two years of jail respectively for harassing his wife for additional dowry and driving her to suicide.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

anti-Dowry protest

A woman protesting against the misuse of anti-dowry laws

By Express News Service

They were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each and another Rs one lakh as  compensation to the victim’s parents.The victim Lalitha of Nalgonda district was married to Nagesh in April 2010.

At the time of marriage, her parents gave a plot measuring 92 square yards worth Rs 12 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh as dowry. Lalitha delivered a girl child after a year of their marriage. Since then, Nagesh and his parents Iddamma and Veeraswamy started harassing her for additional dowry of Rs 20 lakh. 

Lalitha informed her parents and the issue was taken up before the community elders, who counselled Nagesh and his parents. Further, her parents gave Rs 7.30 lakh cash as additional dowry. Things were normal for sometime, but they started harassing her again, demanding a share in the property owned by her family.

They demanded that the property should be divided immediately and threatened to kill her if their demand was not met. Unable to bear the harassment, Lalitha committed suicide in March 2015.

A case was registered against Nagesh and his parents and the trio were arrested and sent to judicial remand. Subsequently a charge sheet was filed at the XIII  Additional District court at LB Nagar.MSN Premalatha, the judge conducted the trial in the case and pronounced the judgment on Friday.

Dowry death
