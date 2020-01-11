Hyderabad: Two persons sexually assault 20-year-old model 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old model sexually under the Jubilee Hills police station limits. The victim, who lives in the city, was threatened with dire consequences by the duo. The victim also alleged that the police refused to lodge a complaint against the accused persons, when she approached them.

She used to stay at a hostel in Yousufguda run by a woman. The woman’s son, Rishi had an affair with her. A few days ago, Rishi and his friend Nikhil Reddy came to her room in an inebriated condition and allegedly assaulted her sexually.