Learning about women safety with quad copters

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Around fifty young girls listen intently to the young CEO of Protionix Technologies, Prabhas Raj, as he explains the technicalities and workings of a quad copter, commonly known as a drone and how it can be coded to solve some important social issues.The three-day ‘International Workshop on Coding for a Social Change’ organised by St.Francis Degree College in Begumpet is aimed towards educating young aspirants about drone technology and how it can used towards creating a safer environment for women in the society.

It has been organised by the Physical Sciences department of St.Francis in collaboration with STEM and the US Consulate in Hyderabad’s American Corner for students of Computer Science. This workshop is the continuation of last year’s National Quad copter Workshop, where students were introduced to the drone and its working. “This year, we are teaching the students how to manoeuver the drone with a camera mounted on it.

On the first day, they learn the working of the hardware equipment and software basics. The second day involves practical learning where students fly the drones and the third day is entirely about trial runs,” says the department head of Computer Science, Padmasri. “Our motto is to make the students aware of the technological advances happening across the world. The usage of quad copters has greatly increased and now this technology can now be used as vigilantes for women’s safety. We have conducted many workshops across the city,” says Prabhas Raj.

The college has not only extended its hospitality to students from other colleges from Hyderabad but also those from Bangalore. “It’s not a typical workshop where we only learn. It’s a very interactive session and the lecturers are making sure we understand the basics.”