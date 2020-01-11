Numaish gathering momentum

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nampally area is crowded again with people moving in and out, the hawkers selling their goodies, the nearby stalls brimming with fried food and cotton candy packets. Yes, it’s that time of the year again. The time for Numaish. The 80th All India Industrial Exhibition has 2,000 stalls from several states across the country. However, the crowd seems to be less this time. Despite that visitors with family and friends are thronging the place from 3 pm onwards, the time when Numaish opens for all charging a nominal entry fee of `30. It’s on till February 15.

As one enters from the main gate the first stall to catch your attention is Lucknow Chikan Collection with its array of hand-crafted embroidered kurtas in shades like blue, ice-pink, lemon, pistachio and pristine white. The other stalls in the similar row sell beautiful saris and dupattas in kantha embroidery. The fabrics range from tussar, cotton, chanderi and other blends. Says Moktar Mondal the owner of Sundari Collection, “We come from Nadia, West Bengal and all the products are hand-made devoid of any harmful chemicals.”

Take left from the main entrance, turn right go ahead and to your right hand side you notice stalls by sellers from Kashmir. On display are kani shawls, jawawar, jaal works, jackets with chinar motifs, kurtas with paisley embroidery in several colours. But the faces of the owners look clouded with the communication clampdown in the valley along with the political turmoil. Shares Inayat Ali of PP Shawls, “I have been coming here for the past 15 years. This year it has been tough because of the political situation. The production is onat a domestic level in towns and hamlets, but the spirit is marred.”

A bit ahead are stalls from Rajasthan showcasing rainbow-coloured odhnis, jackets, lehengas and even home decor materials. However, it’s unfortunate to see the tiny mirrors completely disappearing from the garments especially dupattas. The same is replaced with shiny plastic chumki that loses its sheen after a few washes. Ranjit Bhatt at one of the stalls informs, “It’s been two years since the mirror embroidery has stopped given the time it takes and the expertise it requires. It’s rare if you find one such a dupatta or a sari.” To team up the dresses there are stalls selling minakari and black metal jewellery for as less as `150. And yes, don’t forget to try the giant ferris wheel in the evening.

Wheelchairs for people with special needs

Separate restrooms for men and women

Children’s corner

Stalls for crockery, artefacts, home decor

Try Pather Ka Gosht at Hyderabad Kebab near the entrance

Check varieties of popcorn in flavours like chocolate, tomato, manchurian, caramel at Blue Diamond popcorn stall

Taste haleem from Pista House

Buy badaam ki jaali and ashrafi

Entry free for children below five, senior citizens and people with special needs

Cover your face to avoid dust

