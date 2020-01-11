Home Cities Hyderabad

Sankranti 'migration' begins from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh

According to officials, a majority of the buses, around 3,172 services, would be plying on Telangana routes, while 1,118 services would be catering to those travel on AP routes.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad railway station bursting at its seams as homeward-bound passengers arrive at the station in large numbers on Friday

Secunderabad railway station bursting at its seams as homeward-bound passengers arrive at the station in large numbers on Friday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Come Sankranti, the ‘great migration’ from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh begins. This year, with second Saturday coming as an added blessing for Hyderabad-based Andhrites who always pine for their native villages, the exodus started on Friday. As in the previous years, the rickety transportation sector is battling to transport a whopping five lakh people every day to various destinations across Andhra Pradesh as the festival day draws closer.

All modes of transportation are already choc-a-block with special buses and trains leaving Hyderabad with passengers packed inside them like sardines in a can. Those who man toll plazas are holding their breath for the inevitable deluge to pass through them.

This time around, the TSRTC will be plying 4,779 special buses, 100 more than last year. An estimated two lakh citizens are slated to use the TSRTC services every day till January 13. However, it is no act of kindness as there is a moolah to be made with the TSRTC charging 50 per cent extra.

According to officials, a majority of the buses, around 3,172 services, would be plying on Telangana routes, while 1,118 services would be catering to those travel on AP routes. But most of the revenue during this festive season comes from Andhra routes.

Meanwhile, the Railways would operate 14 additional trains - which would connect the three cities of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam - for the upcoming week. As per the SCR’s estimates, around two lakh passengers would be departing on a given day from Secunderabad railway station alone.

The officials have also started collecting extra platform ticket fee from visitors who come to the station to see off their friends or relatives. Similarly expecting a high rush at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station from where most buses originate, the management has set up special counters this year at six strategic points to help the commuters.

Toll plaza norms to be relaxed

The toll plazas, which are now in the process of adapting to the ‘FASTag’ transition period, would be relaxing its norms during Sankranti holidays. As per GMR officials managing the Panthangi Toll Plaza, which is one of the busiest between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, nearly four tolls on each side will be cash transaction lanes for the convenience non-FASTag users.

